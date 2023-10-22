Herald View: How does one keep hope alive?

In other words, it will take a new law. Which is to say queer folks must wait for a realignment of the stars—for what are the chances that this legislature, with a conservative majority and its incurable queerphobia, will bring in such a law?

***

On the same fateful Tuesday, 17 October 2023, when the Supreme Court pronounced this verdict, the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza Strip, over 4,000 kilometres from our national capital, became the theatre of an unbelievable breakdown of the post-WWII world order.

The hospital was bombed, in the deadliest strike yet in the ongoing Israel–Palestine war that broke out on October 7. Nearly 500 died, including not just the sick and their caregivers but also Palestinians fleeing the Israeli raids, sheltering here in the belief that the hospital was a safe haven.

The Geneva Conventions of 1949, framed and adopted after the Second World War, set down a wartime code. The Fourth Geneva Convention relates specifically to the protection of civilians in the time of war—in areas of armed conflict and in occupied territories such as the embattled Gaza Strip.

For example, civilians are to be protected from murder, brutality and discrimination on the basis of race, religion, nationality or political opinion (Art. 13, 32); civilian hospitals and staff are to be protected (Art. 18); civilians are not to be subjected to collective punishment or deportation (Art. 33, 49); occupying powers are to provide food and medical supplies to the civilian population and maintain medical and public health facilities (Art. 55); medical supplies and objects used for religious worship are to be allowed passage (Art. 55, 58); when that is not possible, occupying powers must help impartial humanitarian organisations such as the Red Cross fill the breach (Art. 59).

That reads like the code for a world that knows restraint, even in the face of war, and has mechanisms to ensure these restraints work. Not only have these restraints been violently cast aside in this war, it seems the only world power that has any real leverage over Israel—courtesy of the billions of dollars in assistance it sends every year to this strategic, long-time ally—has done nothing to lower the temperature, made no mention of a ‘ceasefire’ or made any restraining noises.

On the contrary, US president Joe Biden’s bearhug diplomacy in Tel Aviv, when he paid a visit on 18 October, will only have emboldened Israel—even if it seems to have alienated the Arab world. How this hair-trigger situation will play out is impossible to guess. Let’s just keep our fingers crossed.