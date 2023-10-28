Herald View: In praise of the lord

Should the government abandon ‘governance’ just because polling is due in five states and general elections are seven months away, fumed BJP leaders in response to the outrage over the decision to deploy bureaucrats to ‘showcase and celebrate’ the government’s achievements over the past nine years.

Let’s get the facts straight, first: the dates announced for the BJP’s ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ are 20 November 2023 to 25 January 2024. Assembly elections are due in five states—Mizoram (7 November), Chhattisgarh (7 and 17 November), Madhya Pradesh (17 November), Rajasthan (23 November) and Telangana (30 November).

So, even the election dates for Rajasthan and Telangana overlap with the Sankalp Yatra. To restate the obvious for those who might quibble, the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct has kicked in and promoting this government’s (read: the ruling party’s) achievements is not just not kosher, it’s banned under the existing law.

Another matter that the Election Commission of India has rather lamely said it will look into the allegation that the Yatra is violative of the model code. But this is not the only reason why the so-called Sankalp Yatra is a legal and ethical violation.