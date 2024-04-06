Herald View: Making a mockery of ‘free and fair’ elections

There was a time when India’s election exercise was the envy of the democratic world. The Election Commission of India, which is vested with the responsibility to conduct this exercise in a ‘free and fair’ manner, was justifiably held in high esteem.

For sheer scale, the number of voters, the challenges involved in making it possible for every eligible voter to have the opportunity to cast their vote, there is nothing like this so-called ‘dance of Indian democracy’.

It’s truly an awe-inspiring exercise, and there was a time—not so long ago in calendar years but seemingly past a very distant horizon—when we were proud of our Election Commission for the assurance with which it could pull it off.

Today, the ECI is still in charge of the logistics of this great election exercise, but it has completely abdicated its moral authority as a referee of that exercise. So much so, that even in the brutally self-serving global geopolitics of our times, world powers have been constrained to express their grave reservations about the sanctity of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After toying with the ECI by other means, the Modi government even managed to ram through Parliament a new law late last year, giving itself the power to effectively appoint election commissioners of its own choice. That this makes the ECI practically a government department—as opposed to the non-partisan referee it is supposed to be—is clear to anyone with a functioning brain, but there we are.