Herald View: One nation, many states

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s faith in democracy, plurality and federalism has always been suspect. Its ideologues M.S. Golwalkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya made no secret of their fascination with ‘Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan’ (one nation, one law, one symbol, one leader).

Ever since 1998, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Prime Minister, heading a coalition government of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP has campaigned for ‘one nation, one election’ (hereafter ONOE).

It was also a feature of the party’s manifesto in 2014, when the Modi government first came to power. But it didn’t at the time have the brute majority in Parliament to steamroller all dissent, all opposition, anything that stood in the way of their Holy Grail equivalent—a ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Try saying ‘ONOE’. What you hear will convey a fair sense of what we make of the idea. We like to think it’s not just us, that despite everything we have seen in the past 10-odd years, most of India (or shall we now say ‘India, that is Bharat’, to respond to the new aggravation of the week) is not a fan of the Sangh’s brand of monoculturism.

There are several reasons to oppose ONOE: philosophical ones and hard-nosed tactical ones too, but more on that presently. The reason why their commitment to ONOE has taken on an ominous ring in the current context is that we have enough and more evidence of what the BJP will do with the majority it currently has in Parliament.