Herald View: Survival of the richest - The India story

Even at the risk of offending some people, let’s replay that sharp-witted, often-repeated Aaron Levenstein line on statistics. The American academic once famously said: ‘Statistics are like a bikini—what they reveal is interesting, but what they conceal is vital’.

You wouldn’t have missed the ‘India Shining’ headlines that unerringly pop up in election season, headlines quoting macroeconomic statistics that have you think the Indian economy is on a roll.

Take for instance the World Bank’s latest India Development Update (IDU), its flagship half-yearly report on the Indian economy.

It says: ‘Despite significant global challenges, India was one of the fastest-growing major economies in FY22-23 at 7.2 per cent. India’s growth rate was the second highest among G20 countries and almost twice the average for emerging market economies.

This resilience was underpinned by robust domestic demand, strong public infrastructure investment and a strengthening financial sector. Bank credit growth increased to 15.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY23-24 compared with 13.3 per cent in the first quarter of FY22-23.’