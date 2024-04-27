Herald View: The audacity of hope

The title and sub-title of former US president Barack Obama’s 2006 tome seem a rather fitting way to express the sentiment at this point on ‘reclaiming the Indian dream’. At the time of writing, campaigning had just ended for Phase 2 (voting on 26 April) of a seven-phase election marathon over 45 days, and there were enough straws in the wind to indicate a possible change in its direction.

Barely weeks ago or, to be more precise, before the first phase of election on 19 April, most pundits were expecting a very lopsided contest. With good reason too, but their slant projections contained dollops of fear and awe of the BJP’s famed election machinery and a reasonable, if cynical, assessment of the Opposition’s ability to push back.

In his speech addressing the Democratic National Convention of 2004, Obama said: “In the end, that’s what this election is about (not his own, which was five years later, but the 2004 US presidential, with George Bush Jr and John Kerry in the fray). Do we participate in a politics of cynicism or a politics of hope?”

In 2006, Obama released The Audacity of Hope, a book-length account that expanded on the themes he had originally addressed in the convention speech. The title was derived from a sermon delivered by Obama’s former pastor, Jeremiah Wright.