Herald View: The circus that came to town

You’ve heard, of course, what a great coup The Great Leader pulled off in the capital recently. The ‘New Delhi Declaration’ is apparently the envy of the free world—or so we have been led to believe by India’s G20 Sherpa, his sidekicks and the government’s cheerleaders in the media.

Diplomats and some ex-diplomats too have waxed eloquent about the “unanimous declaration”, a 32-page, 83-paragraph trophy that we are waving as proof of our vishwaguru credentials.

It must have been quite an exercise to draft a document that Russia and China, the US, UK and France, India and all the rest—not all of them friends—could agree on. So what did they agree on that might justify such an extravaganza? (It apparently cost India some Rs 4,000+ crore to just stage the two-day affair.)

The crowning achievement, from all accounts, was a two-letter word: to bring Russia and its sympathisers on board, the New Delhi Declaration (NDD) managed to change the phrase ‘aggression by the Russian federation against Ukraine’ in the G20 Bali document of 2022 to ‘the war in Ukraine’.

“It took almost 20 days to agree on the Declaration before the summit and five days here on the spot,” Svetlana Lukash, Russia’s G20 negotiator, was quoted as saying by Russian news agency Interfax. So, make no mistake: that little tweak took tortuous negotiations.