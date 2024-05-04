Herald View: The Constitution question

On 1 May, missing All Fool’s Day by a whole month, the social media handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi put out a video clip in which he is seen making a case for his unwavering devotion to the Constitution of India.

In that well-worn theatrical mode of communication that seems to have earned him his oratorical reputation, he reminds us of past public performances: in 2010, featuring an elephant and an oversized copy of the Constitution (this was in Surendranagar, Gujarat, when he was the chief minister)—“jab samvidhan haathi par baitha tha aur Modi paidal chal raha tha (when the Constitution sat atop an elephant and Modi walked alongside, he declaims, referring to himself in the third person); then again in 2014, how he bowed at the steps of Parliament, when he was stepping inside for the first time; and something of the sort in 2019 too at the beginning of his second term as prime minister.

The question is: why did he have to find the time in the midst of all the hectic electioneering to broadcast his love for the Constitution? The answer, in the famous words of the bardic poet-singer Bob Dylan, ‘is blowin’ in the wind’.