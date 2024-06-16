Herald View: The country Gandhi died for

Fear and hate are both powerful emotions, capable of overwhelming our rational faculties. Carl Jung told us back in the day that the human ‘collective unconscious’ is populated by ‘instinct’ and ‘archetype’.

Archetype, in Jung’s schema, is an inherited idea or mode of thought derived from the experience of the race and present in the unconscious of the individual. ‘Instincts’, Jung tells us, influence human activity whereas ‘archetypes’ affect human imagination, perception and thinking. Let us park this thought here.

In the run-up and during the just-concluded 2024 Lok Sabha election, we possibly saw equal or comparable measures of both these emotions—fear and hate. In the hate-filled campaign of Modi–Shah’s BJP and its amplified virality, courtesy the Hindutva trolls running amok on social media, it was hard to not project our worst fears. We’ve seen enough over the past decade anyway, and communal hatred is certainly no figment of our fearful imagination.

The poison of hate, we imagined, had spread so far and wide and deep into the Indian body politic that a return to sanity was inconceivable. But the Indian voter seems to have told us that we are not that far gone. Of course, the picture is grainier—it was not the mythological triumph of good over evil or love over hate; it wasn’t even a triumph. And yet there was enough in that mandate to cling to the hope that we, the people of India, still care for the country Gandhi died for.