Herald View: The horrors of Haldwani

Some of us may have become inured to the miscarriage of justice, especially when Muslims are at the receiving end. But the cockiness with which the Uttarakhand government and the Haldwani administration blamed the Muslim community for the police firing last week should stir even the most benumbed conscience.

The official narrative maintains that police and municipal officials were attacked with stones and ‘bombs’ following the ‘lawful’ demolition of a mosque and an adjacent madrasa, compelling the police to fire in selfdefence.

A story as full of holes as the fabric of our society. If, as was claimed, the structures were built illegally on government land in 2002, why were they overlooked for 22 years? Why, if they were illegal constructions, had the municipal corporation approved water and electricity connections? A notice was admittedly served by the municipality—for the first time—on 30 January 2024, demanding that the premises be vacated within three days.

The matter was listed for hearing on 14 February—and yet, as if the legal procedure were of no consequence and the verdict a foregone conclusion, both structures were demolished on 8 February. Abdul Malik, who has bizarrely been described as the ‘mastermind’ of the violence on 8 February, says the mosque and the madrasa were constructed on land rightfully and lawfully acquired by his family.