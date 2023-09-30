Herald View: The public shaming of Parliament

The recently concluded special session of Parliament will be remembered for many reasons. It showed up the intentions of this government and the party that supposedly runs it. It showed up, yet again, the man who effectively runs it—by decree. It brought home to us the pitiable state of our democracy, in a way that beggars description.

India is still officially a ‘parliamentary democracy’, which is beginning to sound like a quaint idea from another era of history as we witness the violent overthrow of this institution and the ideas it encapsulates.

Weighty tomes have been written already on the retreating footsteps of democracy from the world, so we may have seen it coming. But now that the fire rages in our own backyards and public squares, now that our own country is like a volcanic laboratory of this sad transformation, we possibly see it better.

Not a day passes when you might escape the news of another crushing blow to the once-loved idea of democracy. The ideas of dissent and opposition, which sit at the heart of a democracy, are anathema to autocrats, and a nuisance in a world view that valorises Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan (One Law, One Symbol, One Leader).

This idea, propounded by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s patron saint M.S. Golwalkar—also discussed in a recent edition of Herald View (One Nation, Many States, 10 September)—militates against the messy multiplicity that democracies inevitably are.