Herald View: The road to freedom

Did we manage to pull back from the brink? We’ll find out soon enough, but on the eve of Judgement Day (4 June), there is reason to hope that ‘We, the people of India’, might have done just enough to reverse India’s slide into a majoritarian abyss.

Before the waves of relief or grief overwhelm us, let’s try and remember why these last 45 or so days have been the most agonisingly long 45 days in living memory.

Indians who remember and cherish the idea of India articulated in the Preamble to the Constitution have had their hearts in their mouths, fearing the worst but also hoping that the INDIA bloc Opposition will somehow pull off a miracle and snatch victory from the jaws of a ruling party bent on rewriting those sacred Constitutional covenants—our pledge as citizens to give ourselves a ‘democratic’ republic committed to ‘JUSTICE, social, economic and political’; to ‘LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship’; to ‘EQUALITY of status and of opportunity’; to ‘FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual’.

It seems the idea that our Constitution is in danger—and with it, the protections it guarantees minorities, the scheduled castes and tribes—rang out in the heat and dust of this election. The wise men who forecast elections did not think much of the Congress decision to include this in the party manifesto.

Some were openly derisive when Rahul Gandhi started talking about the Constitution in election rallies. Sanjay Kumar of CSDS-Lokniti confessed in a recent TV discussion that he laughed when Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc leaders spoke of the threat to our democracy and the Constitution.