Herald View: Tunnel vision is taking its toll

Is the Modi’s government’s pet Char Dham Pariyojana about devotion, development or defence? It’s hard to tell if you were to simply go by the government’s shifting narrative—it has, at different points in time, sought to justify the project on all these grounds.

But whichever way they spin it, the CDP is at its heart a political, Hindutva project with some economic spinoffs. For devout Hindus, the pilgrim centres of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are laden with religious significance—many think of this pilgrimage as a sort of afterlife insurance.

For a government committed to a Hindu Rashtra, this sentiment is political capital, which it deploys for political returns. At any cost, whether you measure the cost in rupees or lives.

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced, with characteristic hyperbolic flair, that the state of Uttarakhand would see more tourists over the next decade than it had in the past hundred years. To give shape to this grand design, the Char Dham circuit is to be connected via 900-odd kilometres of four-lane highways.

The outlay on these 10- to 12-metre-wide monstrosities is Rs 12,000 crore, not counting overruns nor the cost of the ecological devastation the project will surely continue to wreak. But who expects anything less grand from our current prime minister? The announcement triggered a mad scramble for land and a hotel construction spree.