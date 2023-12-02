Herald View: Waking up to the menace of deepfake

Deepfake is the new buzzword in town—even media is suddenly all agog. A prominent English weekly put it on its most recent cover: how couldn’t it, being a professed ‘magazine of record’, when even our prime minister has woken up to deepfake’s potential for damage?

The concern is not misplaced, but the flurry of recent statements emanating from government is amusing nevertheless. It tickles because deepfake didn’t arrive yesterday; it only possibly found a new high-profile target, who said ‘whoa!’

On 8 November, days after morphed videos of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif had surfaced, the Indian government directed social media intermediaries to remove morphed videos from their platforms within 24 hours of a complaint. This had even been mandated in the IT Rules notified in 2021, but if our social media intermediaries were in fact remiss, nobody had pulled them up yet.

No details are available of how many such videos have been identified or how many complaints received, nor is there an explanation why the regulator has taken no action so far.