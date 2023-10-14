Herald View: War games in Palestine and PM Modi's myopic agenda

Maybe we are naïve to expect that world leaders of stature, a self-styled Vishwaguru included, and all those summiteering great powers of the G7/ G20/ Quint/ Quad et al, and sundry global adjudicators will treat this moment in the history of the Israel–Palestine conflict as a time to look away from the geopolitical chessboard and focus instead on the unfolding human tragedy in the Middle East.

It beggars our scant imagination that those cynical calculations can take precedence, at this moment, over the innocent lives that are becoming cannon fodder. If that is not the case, and our great world leaders do care, what are they waiting for?

How many more innocent civilian deaths, what worse consequences will it take for them to weigh in with all their might and first stop this violent confrontation? Instead of rushing, as the US has, to Israel’s ‘defence’ as it seeks to exact disproportionate revenge.

Directed, on the face of it, at the militant Hamas, which admittedly struck first, but Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s threat (“Every Hamas member is a dead man,” he reportedly said) is, in effect, directed at a densely packed population of 2.3 million Palestinians, half of them children, on the 25 mile long, 6 mile wide enclave known as the Gaza Strip.