Herald View: Why so many lies about the Sengol?

The article in the Tamil magazine edited by the one and only S. Gurumurthy in 2021 turned out to be based on the ‘memory’ of a disciple who claims the head of the mutt had shared the story with him in 1978. It was undoubtedly a coincidence that a ‘note’ appeared around the same time on the website of the Hindu religious and charitable endowments department of the Tamil Nadu government, detailing the significance of the sengol.

The note mysteriously disappeared from the website in 2022–23. The department has failed to explain how it briefly appeared on the website and what was the source.

The references made to the article in TIME magazine and the passages from Freedom at Midnight merely reported and reflected on the gifts, religious rituals and chants that filled the air in New Delhi on the eve of Independence. They made no mention of the sengol as a symbol of any transfer of power.

The other books by Dr Ambedkar, Perry Anderson and Yasmin Khan, referred to as evidence, merely frowned upon the rituals witnessed in the homes of Congress leaders on the eve of Independence. None of them mention the sceptre as a symbol of transfer of power; they clearly do not amount to the ‘documentary proof’ that home minister Amit Shah and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asserted they constitute.

The claim appeared to be absurd from the beginning, not only because contemporary newspaper reports made no mention of it but also because the monastery in Tamil Nadu and its priests had nothing to do with the transfer of power from the colonial Raj to the prime minister.

Moreover, even Amit Shah claims the sceptre was handed over to the first prime minister at his residence on York Road in Delhi. It could not, therefore, have been an official or a state function. Perhaps that is why Narendra Modi also received another sengol (or a pair) at home?

Another elaborate lie was cooked up, therefore, to make the story credible and it was said that C. Rajagopalachari had been asked by Nehru to suggest an appropriate ‘ritual’ for the transfer of power. It was on Rajaji’s suggestion that the sengol was made, the government’s website claims.