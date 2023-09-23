Herald View: Women’s reservation bill, 2023 – A phony deferred promise

By now you’ve read or heard about the mysterious circumstances in which the Women’s Reservation Bill 2023 was introduced in the just-concluded special session of Parliament.

In a departure from established tradition— which shouldn’t surprise us, given that we seem to be in such a godawful hurry to throw out everything enshrined in the Constitution of India—the Opposition was served no notice of the agenda for the special session till the eleventh hour.

At that late hour, we heard that in the legislative business planned for the session was a Bill on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners.

The provisions of the bill are alarming, to say the least, but then just as suddenly as it had been introduced, it was dropped from the agenda, and out popped a new jack-in-the box—the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023. What, you may quite reasonably ask, is the common thread between these two pieces of legislation? See them in the context of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and plausible hypotheses begin to take shape.