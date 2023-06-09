Herald View: Wrestling with our ugly side

The wrestlers recalled places, tournaments, cities where they were groped, molested and forcibly ‘hugged’ by the WFI president. They recalled how the president, a powerful BJP MP, inappropriately touched their breasts, buttocks and navels.

They cited instances when he pulled up their jersey and ‘tested’ their ‘breathing’ by placing his hands on their stomach and breasts. They alleged they were warned of dire consequences if they did not fall in line and were also enticed with promised favours on the career path. Resistance and protests led to their ‘unselection’ by the federation for various tournaments and to a withdrawal of sponsorships.

When they finally decided to make their grievances public in January this year, their family members received threats. Sufficient information appears to be available with the Delhi Police to show that the WFI president attended selection trials, training camps and tournaments both here and abroad; that he made his presence felt by barking instructions to the wrestlers as well as referees; that he parked himself in the same hotel and on the same floor as the wrestlers and would impose himself on whoever he could lay his hands on.

The Indian Olympic Committee and the sports ministry should have known about this conduct and should possibly have intervened. But the fact that nobody reported this for 12 long years and everyone was complicit in a conspiracy of silence does not speak highly of the ministry or the IOC.

As for the police, it should not have been difficult to check records and confirm the dates, cities and tournaments when and where the alleged molestations took place. They should have had no trouble finding out whether the WFI president was in fact required to be present at selection trials and tournaments—or was there for reasons of his own.