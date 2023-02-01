Here’s why global tech companies are laying off thousands despite big rise in earnings

India, which supplies technology professionals to the global market as much as it uses them in the domestic business ecosystem, has been hurt on both ends. Amidst the job losses, there is rising uncertainty among graduating freshers at India’s top technical education institutions. Declining job opportunities, eluding campus placements, and an uncertain future in technology are some of the hotly debated topics across campuses in India, hinting that it could be the same everywhere in the globe.

Sources claim students are particularly worried about landing a job as big tech companies continue to sack their experienced and loyal employees.

Employees that were laid off by big tech are said to be those who were not willing to adapt to new technologies and had poor performance in the last 2-3 years. Some of them were involved in moonlighting and other things. They won’t be able to compete on experience level, however, they upgrade their skills and knowledge to showcase their lucrative candidate profile.

As they are well versed with current trends in technology, willing to take risks, try out new things and learn new skills, it can be used to their advantage to get a job. In case the company is looking to replace those lay-off employees, fresher would be their go-to choice in terms of cost-benefit analysis.

While the fear of slowdown and job cuts is still limited to the IT, finance, and media sectors till now, it is likely to spread to other sectors as well. As per the International Labour Organisation, the global employment growth rate is expected to slow down to 1% in 2023 as compared to 2% in 2022.

However, there is a positive side, too, to the layoff story and it is that this whole situation would open up the space and provide the chance for highly skilled graduates to prove themselves.

There are two sides to the debate: those who are optimistic that the recent layoffs are just part of the process of advancing technology, and those who are pessimistic and believe that the sector is becoming less secure.

The latter points to the increasing number of tech startups and companies that are failing as evidence that the sector is not as strong as it once was. In response to these layoffs, many tech workers have expressed their thoughts about the current job security situation.

Most of them feel that layoffs are necessary in order to keep the industry competitive and ensure that companies remain profitable. However, they also feel that the layoffs should not be done indiscriminately.