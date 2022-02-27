Hesitancies of the past or dilemmas of the present?

After 2019, our diplomats have been kept busy in a defensive posture because the ideology bared its fangs against our minorities. After the second win of 2019 came a series of internal strokes that had external repercussions.

The first was the decision to undo Article 370. This was accompanied by an internet blockade on all Kashmiris for 17 months. Kashmiri children had no access to online education for all of 2020. In the United States House of Representatives (their Lok Sabha), a resolution was moved to condemn India’s actions against Kashmiris. The resolution could not progress far because the Republicans were in charge and Donald Trump was our friend.

Only days after the Biden administration was sworn in, India lifted the 17-month blockade and one reason was the pressure it felt was sure to come now that Trump was out.

Weeks after the 370 move, a confident BJP passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The world was again alarmed. In the European Parliament, a resolution was moved condemning India. It was reported here that it would likely pass. India’s diplomacy managed to stave off the vote but the quid pro quo was that we would not implement the CAA (which still has not been enforced).

These are the sorts of things that India’s diplomats have not had to deal with in the past with those who are supposed to be our friends. The contradiction — portraying ourselves as secular and pluralistic abroad while acting in the opposite fashion at home — has not been easy to resolve.

To add to this issue which we have brought on ourselves is the problem of the neighbourhood, also coming after the change in Article 370: the Chinese incursion in Ladakh. We must defy China, but also be friendly with Russia (which is aligned with China against the West).