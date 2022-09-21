High Q1 GDP, India’s rank as fifth largest economy obscure adverse ground reality

The government is gung-ho about Indian economy’s GDP figure which recorded a double digit growth in the first quarter this financial year, leading India ahead of Britain to become the world’s fifth largest economy. Such a development does give an impression of a significant achievement considering that the economy had gone into a dive during the last two years.

The real economic picture, however, is something else. There are some serious concerns about the economy and warning bells are already ringing. The government, then, will do well not to adopt an ostrich-like approach and ignore the signals.

India may be better off than many other countries, but that does not mean everything is hunky dory. There are many worrying factors at play even though tax collections are buoyant and some sectors are showing signs of recovery. Inflation too may get checked as skyrocketing global commodity prices are likely to moderate in the face of recession in advanced economies. This will certainly help to rein-in prices as India depends heavily on imports of commodities like oil.

The first and foremost concern is the GDP not growing at a pace commensurate with the requirement. Though India clocked 13.5 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2022-23, the numbers were much below the expectation of 15.5 per cent to 16.5 per cent. The RBI had forecast a growth of 16.2 per cent in the quarter.

One may argue that this is not such a big deal, but this is not the right way to look at it. A below par performance in the first quarter of this financial year meant that there is likely to be a fall in the overall GDP forecast of 7.2 per cent for the whole of 2022-23.

Now, the expectations are that overall GDP would be around 6.5 per cent and certainly not 7.2 per cent. This meant that the real GDP for the whole year would be around 4 per cent, which, according to former chief statistician and renowned economist Pronab Sen is a matter of concern.

On the face of it, one may argue that the figure of 4 per cent real GDP is still good when compared to other large economies including some advanced economies. This is no solace for us. For an economy like India, where people below 35 years of age account for over 65 per cent of the 1.4 billion population, jobless growth is a matter of serious concern. To take care of the millions entering the job market year after year, India should have a real GDP growth of at least 6-6.5 per cent.

“We are not there,” rues Sen.