Hijab issue comes handy for BJP’s agenda of polarisation of voters on religious lines, particularly in UP

A coincidence of events, deliberate or otherwise, has forced the issue of Uniform Civil Code to the fore in time for the crucial assembly elections, which would seem to be just fine with the BJP’s agenda of polarisation of voters on religious lines, particularly in the all-important state of Uttar Pradesh.

By all available indications, BJP-ruled Karnataka has contributed to this in no small measure by centre-staging the hijab controversy to prepare the ground for an emotionally surcharged debate on the Uniform Civil Code.

Even as the controversy over Hijab ban in Karnataka rages, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, known to spit fire when it comes to minority issues, has brought up the issue of Uniform Civil Code, saying the country needs one law that will be applicable to all communities.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar S Dhami has further added to the fire by promising that his BJP government would form a committee to prepare the draft of a uniform civil code for implementation in the state after the current phase of assembly elections.