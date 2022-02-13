Hijab row: An artificial controversy in which State will likely eat crow

Yet another issue of fundamental rights of individuals versus the rights of the State has reached the Supreme Court. As is almost routine in our time, it concerns minorities. At issue is whether Article 25 allows the government some room to prohibit the wearing of a headscarf.

The Article reads: "Subject to public order, morality and health and to the other provisions of this Part, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion.”

The straightforward reading of this is that individual rights must be given primacy. The young women say that covering their head is a religious practice for them and the Constitution guarantees them this as a Fundamental Right.

But the State as it has always done, insists that it has the greater say in what individuals can and cannot do. One hopes the judiciary sees otherwise but the record has not been good and most often the justice system backs the State. For this reason, Indians have freedoms on paper that they cannot really exercise in reality.

Even Fundamental Rights, which are supposed to enjoy a high degree of freedom from encroachment by the State, are undermined regularly. For instance, Indians have the right to freedom of expression but the State has multiple laws which criminalise free speech. There is no real freedom of peaceful assembly or freedom of association and both have been criminalised also.