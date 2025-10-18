Himachal's reliance on 'advisers' offers a lesson in cadre mismanagement

My home cadre, Himachal Pradesh, has been witnessing an extraordinary (and ongoing) kerfuffle in its corridors of power over the last month or so. I am no stranger to bureaucratic 'lapsus calami' during my long and undistinguished career in government, and have probably been responsible for quite a few of them myself, but what is happening now is of Trumpian proportions.

Since I still draw a pension from the state, minus the last five DA instalments because the state coffers are as dry as the Indus basin in Pakistan post-Operation Sindoor, I had initially decided not to comment on this issue, believing in the time-tested canine dictum: if you can't eat it, or hump it, or change it, then just piss on it and walk away. But a statement made by the chief minister last week cannot be allowed to go uncontested, because it is pregnant with the potential for more administrative calamities in the future.

Addressing the members of the State Electricity Board union who have been getting restive for some time now at not receiving their pensions and arrears on time, the CM claimed that the problem was due to there being too many (highly paid) officers in the board, draining its finances.

Now, this is true, not only for the board but for the whole government generally. Himachal probably has the highest employee/pensioner to population ratio in the country; in a previous blog I had suggested that the government could easily be downsized by 20 per cent. But the irony and disingenuity in the CM's statement lies elsewhere.

Why did the government add another 'highly paid' officer to the board just a week earlier, appointing a retired chief secretary as chairman when there was an abundance of serving officers available, both within and outside the board? Does the additional Rs 50-60 lakh per annum which the board now has to bear for this officer square with the CM's claim?