Hindutva’s ‘Encounter’ Faketory

In the climax scene of Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), defence lawyer Dhingra (played by Amitabh Bachchan) representing the Mumbai Anti-terrorism Squad dramatically asks the high court: “Sir, you too have a family, and they are alone at home now. There is a man standing outside your house with a gun in his hand. Tell me, who would you like that man to be: Maya [gangster Maya Dolas]? Buwa [Maya’s accomplice Dilip Buwa]? Or ACP Shamsher Khan?”

On the basis of this argument, Dhingra secures the acquittal of all the ATS members being tried for the gory encounter killing of Maya Dolas and his gang members at Swati building, Lokhandwala complex. In the final scene, the ATS team is shown coming out of the court complex to rousing music, wrapped in glory.

However, one wonders how would the family of IT professional Vivek Tiwari—the unarmed man who was shot dead by a police constable in Lucknow on 28 September 2018 night—respond to that question. Or what the family of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta—who was allegedly killed by Uttar Pradesh policemen inside a Gorakhpur hotel on 30 September 2021 feels about this ‘winning’ argument? Or how does Khushi Dubey—the teenager bride of gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide Amar, married only seven days before the 3 July 2020 clash in which eight UP cops were killed in Kanpur—feels about the presence of cops outside her house.

The debate on the extrajudicial killings has been sparked again with the encounter killing of UP don Atiq Ahmed’s 19-year-old son Asad on April 13 in Jhansi. The rights bodies, the opposition and the civil society had questioned the UP police’s tactics in the Vikas Dubey encounter as well. However, the Uttar Pradesh police, under the political patronage, have not given two hoots to the hue and cry.

“Encounters have long got social acceptance. It’s a tactic that is routinely put to use by police to get rid of gangsters and anti-social elements, though I do not support it,” says former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vibhuti Narain Rai.

An IPS officer of 1975 batch of UP cadre, Rai says the history of police encounters in independent India has been long. “When I joined the police force in 1975, encounter killings were not unheard of even then. When V.P. Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (1980-82), so many encounters took place during the crackdown on dacoits,” he adds.

“In fact, once a UP minister asked me, ‘Kaptan sahab apke ziley me counter nahi hote (Why are there no encounters in your district. People in general used to call it ‘counter’,” Rai recalls.