History as fiction: Sweeping changes to NCERT textbooks

Thanks to this government and its ideological progenitors, the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) has been in the news a lot since 2014. It has made headlines yet again with news of sweeping changes in the school textbooks for history and political science and possibly other subjects too. The details are important, of course—it has to do with what our children will know of their country and its history—but we shouldn’t miss the political design to re-engineer public memory. The brief, in case there are any lingering doubts in the minds of readers, is to retell the story of this country, its culture and cultural influences through the prism of the Sangh’s bigoted Hindu supremacist fantasies.

The NCERT is supposedly an autonomous body, set up in 1961 with the mandate to establish educational standards in the country. Syllabuses and textbooks prescribed by the NCERT are followed not only by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and 23 other state examination boards but also several private schools and other boards, albeit with some tweaks. Which is to say that the changes the NCERT makes in its textbooks impact the learning of a staggeringly high number of students in this country. Before the inflection point of 2014, when the Modi government first assumed office, these exercises seldom drew suspicion—they were considered routine, were seldom controversial and by and large above reproach.