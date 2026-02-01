How deep does Indian secularism run?

Maitri is often associated with Emperor Ashoka or with Gautam Buddha—and rightly so. But Buddhist philosophy itself developed an earlier idea. In the Rigveda, the deity Mitra symbolises covenant, harmony and concord. In the Chandogya Upanishad, ‘Mitra’ becomes a marker of balance and mutuality. Building on this lineage, Gautam Buddha establishes maitri (in Pali, ‘metta’) as an ideal—one of the four brahmaviharas. Maitri is a mental disposition of non-hatred and equanimity. Ashoka’s inscriptions transformed maitri into a social and political ideal. He linked the principles of non-hatred, non-violence and compassion with communal harmony. Though a Buddhist himself, Ashoka’s edicts instruct respect for all shramana traditions (various Buddhist orders, Jains, Ajivikas and other mendicant sects) as well as brahmanas (followers of the Vedic tradition). By institutionalising sarva dharma sambhava as state policy and restraint as a social ideal, Ashoka laid the groundwork for what we today call secularism.

Akbar’s policy of sulah-e-kul expanded this principle of sarva dharma sambhava whose foundations Ashoka had laid. Whatever the personal religious inclinations of the emperor, the subjects would enjoy complete freedom of belief, worship and ritual. There would be no forced conversions. The state would not interfere in religious affairs, institutions or practices. Administrative laws and regulations would not belong to any one religion. No sect, denomination or faith would face discrimination. And the state would extend patronage and grants to all religious institutions and sites. Clearly, Akbar’s policy was not secular in the modern sense—nor could it have been. The point is that Akbar recognised India’s svadharma.

The secularism of our Constitution is merely an extension of the policies of Ashoka and Akbar. This is also how the term ‘secular’ is used in contemporary India. In common usage, ‘secularism’ or ‘dharma nirapekshata’ means viewing all religions and sects with equal regard and opposing the dominance of any one.

But if we examine the history of these words and their implications, neither dharma nirapekshata nor secularism in the European sense is quite adequate to explain this policy.

Since dharma in our tradition has never meant religion in the narrow sense, dharma nirapekshata unnecessarily conveys indifference to a society’s moral values.

In this regard, the term panth nirapekshata used in the official Hindi text of the Constitution is more appropriate. Similarly, ‘secularism’ drags into our discourse a European context that has little to do with either our problem or its solution. Our issue is not the relationship between Church and State. We face no threat of rule by a pope, a caliph or a clergy. We have no need for a European style secular order that is atheistic or wilfully blind to all religious matters.