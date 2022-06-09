How India treats its minorities is now part of global chatter and the blowback was waiting to happen

To understand this, we need to first deconstruct the word “Arabs.” Khalijis, Levantine, North African or the Maghreb are different people with different cultures, ethos and motivations. And there are variations even within these geographical groupings.

Except for the Khalijis, all Arabs worry about the plight of Muslims in India except probably the Egyptian regime. As a correspondent who has extensively travelled and reported from the Middle East, and who is constantly plugged into the chatter there, let me assure you that not only are they worried, they are voicing it too.

But because Indians operate in Anglosphere social media while the Arabs do so in Arabic, we often miss this chatter. However, these countries don't have the economic or diplomatic pull to do anything about it. This doesn't mean they are oblivious. There is palpable anger in the populace.

Then we have the Khalijis. Some Indian Muslim commentators go as far as to say that Arabs don't care about the plight of Indian Muslims because they consider “us” inferior. Yes, they do consider Subcontinent Muslims inferior. However, that explains just a part of it. Please tell me why haven't these Khalijis, GCC countries, ever stood for the Palestinians who are fellow Arabs and mostly Sunnis at that? Why are most of the GCC members falling over each other over normalising ties with Israel?

Even within the GCC, one needs to differentiate. Kuwait and before the old ruler became senile, Oman, are different. Their population do keep speaking about the plight of Indian Muslims even if their governments don’t. UAE, Bahrain and Saudis are different beasts altogether. But even among them, the general population, Shias of Bahrain and Shias and some Sunnis among Saudis, do raise their voice both on the treatment of Indian Muslims as well as against the normalisation efforts with Israel.

The only exception is the Emiratis. There, both the regime as well as the people haven’t stood ever for anyone and it shall be like that in the days to come. This time too they were the last one to react. And no, this is not because the population is repressed. This is because the population is also on the gravy train that these not-speaking-up-for-the-Palestinians or Indian Muslims bring.

Because had oppression and suppression of political voice been the issue, Morrocans wouldn't have publicly defied their treacherous monarch in standing up for Palestine.