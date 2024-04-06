Nothing to lose but your freedom

"After almost two years… again I got blessed with the mercy (from whom, you guess). This is the third time in the last six years that I am leaving my job."

My morning began with this message from Mukesh Kumar, a friend and journalist. Kumar was also a teacher and dean in the media and communication department of Lovely University, Jalandhar, for about two years. On 23 March, he resigned from his job. Or rather, he was made to resign. The university felt that his presence on the campus was harmful and he should go.

This is the third job he has had to leave in the last six years. Earlier, he was asked to leave Shri Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary University, Gurugram, and Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal. It is not very difficult to understand why. Kumar dislikes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and is not afraid to say so.

His face is well known to Hindi-speaking audiences. Everyone remembers his literary discussion ‘Subah Savere’ with Namvar Singh on Doordarshan. The talk shows and discussions he conducts on contemporary political and social issues on the YouTube channel Satya Hindi are very popular.

Kumar talks calmly. But he has firm secular and democratic values. It is natural for a person like him to be critical of the BJP and the RSS. He does not pretend to be impartial, which is what many journalists claim to be when they tolerate the majoritarian ideology of the BJP or the RSS.

They claim they do not take sides between secularism and communalism. Their duty is only to report the battle between these two ideologies. It is as if they are reporting a wrestling match where they are mere observers. Kumar does not belong to this league of journalists.