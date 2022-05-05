How Karl Marx was wrong and yet right about Capitalism

Marx and Engels were also in full praise for the cultural revolution brought in by the bourgeoise and capitalism. In their view, and rightly so, capitalism destroyed national one-sidedness and narrow mindedness, a characteristic feature of previous eras; it also generated world literature in place of national and local literature as creative productions of individual nations became common property.

However, the most revolutionary change brought by capitalism in the realm of culture was the freeing of Individuals by capitalism from feudal bondages. In the Manifesto they write; “The bourgeoisie, wherever it has got the upper hand, has put an end to all feudal, patriarchal, idyllic relations. It has pitilessly torn asunder the motley feudal ties that bound man to his “natural superiors” …It has drowned the most heavenly ecstasies of religious fervour, of chivalrous enthusiasm, of philistine sentimentalism, in the icy water of egotistical calculation…” Capitalism in their view had freed all form of exploitation from the ideological justifications found in religious and political institutions.

Since capitalism consistently revolutionises the economic sphere, it disrupts social relations and cultural forms. Capturing this tendency of capitalism beautifully in the manifesto, Marx and Engels write; “All fixed, fast-frozen relations, with their train of ancient and venerable prejudices and opinions, are swept away, all new-formed ones become antiquated before they can ossify. All that is solid melts into air, all that is holy is profaned…”

We can see how Marx and Engels saw the revolutionary role of capitalism in destroying feudal culture and related forms of domination. They were of the view that as capitalism progresses, feudal forms of domination like patriarchy, race, serfdom and caste etc will be swept away in its wave. In their view, capitalism was a progressive system as compared to feudalism, from whose womb it was born.

Marx and Engels were truly hopeful that Capitalism will destroy all previous forms of domination and exploitation. And they were right to a certain extent. Capitalism did bring women out of seclusion who were confined to the household. It did bring the idea of universal human rights irrespective of gender, race, religion and caste. It did bring the idea of universal franchise. But, what Marx and Engels thought as natural outcome of progression of capitalism had instead to be fought for. The above developments did not happen out of any good will of the ruling bourgeoise class. The working class, the women, the oppressed races and ethnicities had to fight vigorously and sacrifice their lives to change these ideas into reality.

Marx and Engels were wrong when they generalised that capitalism as a progressive force will annihilate feudal culture/consciousness. Instead, capitalism proved to be more cunning and allied with feudal structure/consciousness in its quest for profit. Today, instead of sweeping away the structures and institutions of caste, gender, race and religion etc, capitalism has developed an alliance with these structures. Since profit in capitalism depends upon the exploitation of labour, it is now using these exploitative structures to facilitate exploitation of labour.

Women are paid less for similar jobs; so-called lower castes are paid less than their so-called upper caste peers for similar jobs; same stands true for blacks and migrants in the western world; national boundaries are reasserting themselves in much more vitriolic forms; religious identities often leading to brutal and gruesome violence are only growing with each passing day.

Instead of showing any sign of dying down, feudal consciousness expressed in form of caste, racial and religious pride are only increasing day by day in the era of capitalism in its pure avatar (neo-liberalism).

Marx and Engels were wrong as far as revolutionary role of capitalism in cultural sphere is concerned. To paraphrase his quote; all that was solid did not melt into the air. But this also proves that Marx and Engels were right about the logic of capitalism. Capitalism which champions the principles of equality, liberty and fraternity at the level of ideas will never shy away from sacrificing them at the altar of profit; its primary and only concern.

The history of capitalism since the fall of Berlin wall and the Soviet Union has been nothing but the history of unbridled growth in the wealth of the capitalist class on the one hand and rise of extreme forms of racial, casteist, religious, ethnic and gender-based violence and exploitation on the other.

