How NEET played with their lives

In 2024, Vivek (name changed) sat for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the third time. The above- average score he got—without any coaching, which is a feat in itself — would have, in normal circumstances, ensured him a place among the 1 lakh-odd MBBS seats. To his shock, while his marks had improved in comparison to his previous attempts, his rank hadn’t.

Vivek is the eldest of four siblings. His father, a street-vendor, is the sole bread- winner. Had NEET been a fair system, his family could reasonably have hoped to escape its current grind a few years down the line when Vivek became a doctor. Alternatively, if Vivek’s family had the means (a few crores) to buy a seat in a private medical college, or if he could buy the exam paper for a good few lakhs, they could have aspired to a better life. It was not to be.

Vivek is one among nearly 24 lakh NEET candidates whose future hangs by a thread because of the NEET paper-leak scandal. Up until 16 June, the government refused to accept that there had been any irregularities. Despite allegations by several students and reputed teachers, despite FIRs filed in Bihar, the education minister claimed even on 13 June that this was an Opposition-led hullabaloo.

It stank of a scam from the moment results were announced, with 67 toppers getting a perfect score of 720/720. For context, the numbers of toppers with perfect scores, since the incep tion of NEET in 2016, have ranged from zero to two. Alarm bells rang.