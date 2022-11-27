How PM Modi squandered his political capital after 2019

The BJP government went into 2019 with a lot of energy and momentum. The electoral victory in May that year was decisive and rewarded the prime minister with more seats than he had secured in 2014.

With the confidence of that mandate, and the idea that the people were with him on change, he began to spend the political capital he had earned. For one year, till June 2020, this continued and then it ran out of steam.

In this period of 12 months things happened, and much of the aftermath still remain with us. Let us look at how things unfolded.

On 25 July 2019, the triple talaq bill was passed in the Lok Sabha. The Supreme Court had already invalidated it earlier, but now it was made a criminal offence. This was accompanied by a series of ‘freedom of religion’ laws in BJP states banning marriage between Hindus and Muslims. These were against what was called ‘love jihad’.

A few days after that, on 5 August 2019, Article 370 was undone. This was a special moment for the BJP. On 31 August, the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published by Assam, which had begun the process of jailing those who could not prove their ancestors had been in the state before 1971.

Another triumphal moment for the BJP came a few weeks after that, on 9 November. The Supreme Court delivered the Ayodhya judgment and handed the full site over for the temple, capping a three-decade movement by the BJP.

The next month, on 9 December, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed in the Lok Sabha. Readers will recall that the home minister had promised that it was one claw of a two-part pincer. The other being a nationwide NRC.

The peak arrived a few weeks after that with the visit of US President Donald Trump in the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. This was possibly the point after which the agenda seems to have been exhausted.

A nationwide movement against the CAA came with global outrage at what India was doing. The riots and arson in Delhi during the presidential visit showed how little control there was even in the national capital.