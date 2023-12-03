How poor is India really?

One of the striking findings of the Bihar caste survey is that absolute poverty in the country is far more pervasive than governments in India have claimed, showing that 34.1 per cent of Bihar’s population has a monthly household income of Rs 6,000 or less.

This benchmark figure of Rs 6,000 per month corresponds to the official ‘poverty line’ per the government’s own criterion. These days, however, the government has stopped talking about the poverty line altogether, and has adopted instead the concept of ‘multidimensional poverty’.

This approach reveals that only 15 per cent of the country’s population is in poverty. It is true that Bihar does not represent the country as a whole, but the figure is too high for the pervasiveness of poverty in the country to be denied.

There is a rationale for taking Rs 6,000 as the benchmark. For 2011-12, the government-appointed Tendulkar Committee had recommended a poverty line of Rs 29 per day for rural India.

If we take the consumer price index (CPI) for agricultural labourers, there has been a 77.5 per cent rise in the index between 2011-12 and 2021-22, which would make the corresponding poverty line amount for 2021-22 equal to Rs 51.475. For a family of four, this works out to a monthly sum of Rs 6,177.