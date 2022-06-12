How wily Hindutva uses woolly liberals to its advantage

I may point out that the same rules do not apply to Hindus or to the RSS-BJP right-wing. They have full rights to do what they like. Hindus are not apparently intrinsically violent although the Hindu right wing constantly searches for historical references to Hindu warrior kings and their violent exploits.

To my limited knowledge, Hinduism’s two great epics, certainly on par with if not greater than any epic in the world, centre around wars. Issues of duty, birth rights, family, intrigue, betrayal and violence itself are all covered. That is, if you actually read them and do not rely wholly on comics and teleserials.

Anyway, even the police in India do not really see violence by the Hindutva right wing against Muslims and Dalits as actual violence and no historical references are made and no terrorist analogies are allowed.

The current situation in India – what used to be called a tinder box in the days when tinder boxes existed – is of a society on the edge and it is a total creation of Hindutva forces and its political wings.

The anger expressed by a few nations in the Middle East and West Asia against abuse of Islam’s prophet by a former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on TV has eventually played out in favour of the Hindutva right wing.

This is because the Hindutva right wing is far cleverer than the intelligent, caring sheep of the liberal sort who bleat the loudest.

Sharma has been suspended from the party by the BJP. How does the angry Hindutva follower make up for this loss of face, caused by Islamic nations? It shifts focus away from its own anger at the Modi government for giving in and letting them down, to attacking Muslims. And it knows it will get support from the intellectual heft of our liberal sheep.

Across India for years now, when political parties or the people are angry with some government action, they burn an effigy of someone or the other. These people are not booked for murder nor does every liberal hop about condemning them.

But when someone burns an effigy of Nupur Sharma? O no! End of civilisation as we know it! How can anyone do that? Peaceful protests are fine! But how can these Muslims do this? Remember how sweet AB Vajpayee of the RSS and BJP was? How he loved Muslims and ate biryani? O no, Muslims! How could you let us down like this?

I’ll tell you this about the Hindutva right wing. It knows what it wants. It is confident in its venal toxicity. You can only take it on head on. You cannot give in or negotiate. It is inherently cowardly, hence the capitulation to these Islamic nations. But it is also inherently crafty. And that is why it has played our Indian liberals so brilliantly.

Why the liberals fall for it every time, I do not comprehend. But I know this. The “both sides” argument does not work in a concentration camp. And that is where we’re heading. Unless everyone speaks up.

(Ranjona Banerji is a senior journalist. Views are personal)

END