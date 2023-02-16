Hydrogen economy but no self-reliance

There are two other uses of hydrogen. One is to produce ammonia for fertilisers, and the other is its use in refineries. In the Haber process, ammonia is produced from nitrogen in the atmosphere, and naphtha or natural gas as feedstock leads to carbon emissions as a by-product. It is possible to replace LNG with hydrogen and combine it with nitrogen and produce ammonia.

As the use of LNG means carbon emissions, that is why the term ‘green ammonia’ for this alternate route of using hydrogen directly. Since India imports natural gas or LNG, therefore there is the added benefit of using hydrogen to replace costly imported LNG. The difference in the price of green ammonia and ammonia using naphtha or LNG is still significant; hence the need for research and development to bring down the price of green ammonia.

India imported about $12 billion worth of LNG in 2021-22, a significant part of it going to fertiliser plants as a feedstock. Of course, this was only a fraction of our oil bill of a staggering $119 billion.

So, the key question for a hydrogen economy replacing fossil fuel is how much will it cost? And here is the bad news. It currently costs $3-5 to produce one kilogram of hydrogen, which needs to drop to about $1/kg before it can become competitive. The good news is that with the costs of renewables dropping sharply, we are likely to see a surplus of renewables on the grid.

So, can we marry green hydrogen to renewables? And will it then help us meet our ambitious greenhouse emission targets of 2030 and net zero (meaning no net carbon emissions) by 2060? This is the genesis of the National Green Hydrogen Mission that the Prime Minister has recently launched with a lot of fanfare.

Typical of all such grandiose plans of the current BJP government, the Green Hydrogen Mission has some financial commitments, in this case, Rs 20,000 crore, and grandiose statements regarding green hydrogen and green ammonia and its transformative role for the future. There is very little discussion on how India is going to develop the entire technology cycle for green hydrogen or green ammonia and what is the national plan for doing so.

A reading of the PIB release makes clear that even a relatively small green end-to-end hydrogen plan will involve much larger outlays than the Rs 20,000 crore. So, let us examine briefly what such a plan means. First is the assumption that based on the cost of renewables, surplus renewable energy is available. The problem is how to use it.