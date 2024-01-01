Ideas for India in 2024: "There is hope, always," says Mallika Sarabhai

We need to remind ourselves that only 35 per cent or so of voters have endorsed the current government. That leaves a lot of us who have not.

We must remind ourselves of this and try and bring this conversation to the table constantly.

It is easy to fall for the mirage of the media blitz.

We need to rediscover our sensitivity, remind ourselves of the values of our Constitution, and energise ourselves and as many others as we can.

There is hope, always. But it can only become reality with unwavering focus and action.

Artists, writers, cartoonists and stand-up comedians have a huge role in activating these thoughts and questions. They must find ways of doing this, while keeping safe.

MALLIKA SARABHAI is a classical dancer, choreographer, actress, writer and activist known for her promotion of the arts as a vehicle for social change