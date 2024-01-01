In 2024, your country needs YOU!

I worry a lot about the current state of affairs in India.

Under the government of the day, a resplendently diverse India is on its way to becoming an autocratic Hindu rashtra.

All our democratic institutions have been eviscerated, their autonomy severely undermined; civil society is paralysed; mythology is swarming over science; the media, instead of speaking truth to power, has become a mouthpiece of the party in power. Social media too has been weaponised to launch personal attacks on opposition leaders and to spread lies that fuel hate.

Communities are being divided, and large swathes of the population live in mortal fear of being hounded by a vindictive State.

The central investigative agencies have become the government’s weapon of choice, going after the political opposition and noisy dissenters to cow them into submission.

In this environment, the 60 per cent of Indians who did not vote for the ruling party wonder how to respond, how to turn the wheel back.

How does India go back to being an inclusive society, aspiring to keep the unfulfilled promise of opportunities and prosperity for all?