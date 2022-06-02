In 8 years, Modi has only encouraged divisive forces; India's cultural diversity facing biggest challenge

The Modi government under the control of RSS has completed eight years. The Prime Minister and his companions have mobilised every propaganda means to boast about their 'tremendous' achievements. The sufferings and sorrows of the masses are cunningly drowned with the flood of propaganda gimmicks.

During the last eight years when the promises of prosperity were thrown to the wind, the ‘Atmanirbhar' government was keen to serve the greed of the domestic and foreign capital. While the bottom 50 per cent of the population has only 13 per cent of the country's wealth, the top 10 per cent has acquired 57 per cent of the national assets.

This is the socio-economic essence of the Modi rule of eight years. But the RSS-BJP regime was ever on vigil to implement their ideological agenda, dedicated to Hindu Rashtra. For them, Hindu Rashtra is the political version of Chaturvarnya under Brahminical hegemony. The Dalit, Adivasis and other backward sections would never come under its purview. For the BJP, every ministry is supposed to undertake specific activities supportive of the RSS concept of Hindu Rashtra. The secular fabric of India is constantly threatened by the communal fascist game plan of the RSS.