In Maharashtra BJP wants to silence the Shiv Sena, a vocal critic of late, at any cost

Maharashtra has irked the BJP over the last few years and the Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister has been a troublesome thorn in its side.

Other states have provided sturdy opposition to the BJP – West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu for example. But Maharashtra has been a particularly sore point for the BJP because it is here that friends have turned foes.

At one point they were quite well-aligned and many viewed the BJP and the Shiv Sena almost like siblings quarrelling; no matter how fractious the quarrel, they would ultimately come home to one family and settle the matter under one roof was the general view. Bicker, fight and rage at each other they did, but the partnership held.

However, in 2019, all that changed. Uddhav Thackeray and the wider leadership of the Shiv Sena began to see the BJP as less of a partner and more as an enemy, daggers drawn, preparing, gearing, growing and waiting to gobble up all power for itself. This led to the split, with Thackeray claiming the position of Chief Minister by discarding the BJP and signing on the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP as partners.

This didn’t come easy. The BJP attempted to split the alliance and even got a government sworn in with the support of Pawar’s nephew in a 6 a.m. coup with the BJP-appointed Governor leading the oath-taking. But that didn’t last beyond 48 hours and Uddhav Thackery eventually stepped in to become the 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, taking the oath on November 28, 2019.