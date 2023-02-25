In Meghalaya, is the ‘battle’ of Sangmas heading to an ‘alliance’ of Sangmas?

The Prime Minister’s road show in Shillong and two election rallies, besides a public meeting addressed by Rahul Gandhi, may have been the high points in Meghalaya this week, but are unlikely to influence the poll outcome. Observers believe both the national parties will end up winning seats in single digits in the 60-member Assembly, with regional parties splitting the rest.

The BJP, which had two MLAs in the House, and the AITC, which had gained most of the 17 INC MLAs who were elected last time but joined AITC in November last year, are expected to improve their tally.

The INC may have erred, say observers, by concentrating on criticising the BJP and the Prime Minister. They were less important and urgent issues in the state. In contrast, union home minister Amit Shah, who caused a stir by describing Meghalaya as the most corrupt state, got more talked about because he cited examples and accused the previous government of failure to set up a single medical college in the last five years. It is a different issue that BJP was also part of the NPP-led government.

By all accounts, the role of cash and alcohol have not diminished with many potential voters seen dancing with their windfall gains. The final week of the campaign moved away from the civility of the earlier weeks, when discourses were more sober and concentrated on issues important to the voters, with little or no name-calling. Once the Tripura polls ended, high profile campaigners from all parties descended on Meghalaya, raising the tenor of electioneering to increasingly rancorous levels while outdoing each other in making promises of development.