India and its freedom to propagate religious restrictions

Do Indians have freedom of religion? Meaning, do they have the right to invite others into their faith and the right to easily leave their faith?

The Constitution says yes, but the laws say no.

India is an unusual nation where propagation of a religion is both a fundamental right and a criminal offence. A fundamental right is defined as one that enjoys a high level of protection from encroachment by the state. But Article 25 (the right to freely profess and propagate religion) doesn’t enjoy such protection in India.

In effect, the Constitution tells us that we are free to propagate our belief system, but when we do so, the police shows up and takes us away.

On 11 July 2024, it was reported that the Allahabad High Court had rejected bail for a man named Shriniwas Rav Nayak, with the observation that 'the Constitution confers on each individual the fundamental right to profess, practise and propagate his religion. However, the individual right to freedom of conscience and religion cannot be extended to construe a collective right to proselytise'.

Elsewhere on the Subcontinent, Nepal does not allow conversions at all — while Pakistan has the same phrasing as India does, with the same restrictions! There is, of course, no real freedom of religion in Pakistan on the specific issue of conversion — just as the honest observer will conclude there isn’t in India.

But this is not what was intended by those who wrote out the Constitution of India.