There is an alarming video doing the rounds on Indian social media showing an undated confrontation between platoons of Indian jawans and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at a contentious border area in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The alarm is not about the confrontation, though, as such encounters have now become routine. It is what the Indian platoon commander says to his Chinese counterpart that is disconcerting. When the PLA officer defiantly claims he is on Chinese territory, the Indian officer helpfully points out, “You are 20 km inside our territory — if you were a little inside, it is understandable.”

The two sides then agree to ‘go back’. However, what remains unexplained is that if the Indian unit is patrolling well within its borders, where will it ‘go back’ to? And if the Chinese have intruded so far, will they retreat fully, especially when they are confident they are on their own ground?

Many viewers of the clip were appalled by what they felt was a limp-wristed defence of our borders. They were concerned whether the military or political leadership had dictated that ‘minor’ trespasses be overlooked, as such oversight would embolden any hostile force to venture further, which China has been doing brazenly.

Thereby lies the limitation in India’s China policy, which appears overtly conciliatory and decidedly incoherent.

New Delhi has placed border peace as a baseline requirement, the 3,488-km de facto Line of Actual Control (LAC) being the longest disputed border in the world that divides the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Understandably, how does a nation frame a policy on a formidable adversary that occupies vast swathes of its territory? Indian intelligence in 2020 estimated that, with its sustained push, China controlled a cumulative 1,000 sq. km of land in Ladakh through multiple inroads since the 1980s, thereby unilaterally redrawing the LAC. Besides, China annually publishes maps that portray several disputed Indian-administered territories as part of Chinese territory and renames these with Chinese names.

In May 2020, shortly after Covid struck the world and India, over 5,000 PLA troops breached the LAC to overrun vast tracts of this region, and a month later, Chinese soldiers armed with stones, nail-studded sticks, iron rods and clubs killed 20 jawans at Galwan along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Beijing’s report of four PLA deaths was widely contested.