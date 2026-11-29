Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of India Inc at the recent FICCI convention was unusually sharp. Why have companies failed to raise wages and employment despite substantial corporate tax concessions and rising profits?

Earlier, economic affairs secretary Anuradha Thakur had raised similar concerns. Chief economic adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran has been warning about the divergence between profits and wages for nearly two years. Their concern raises fundamental questions about the distribution of economic growth, the livelihoods of working people and the reluctance of private industry to invest more vigorously.

Consider the numbers. The combined annual profits of the Nifty 500 firms rose from Rs 6.5 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs 18.1 lakh crore in 2025-26, an annual growth rate of nearly 23 per cent. Their profits now amount to 5.2 per cent of GDP, an all-time high. The corporate tax reduction of 2019, which lowered the basic rate from 30 to 22 per cent, was intended to encourage investment, expansion and employment. Yet private investment has not responded with the vigour that such a large concession was expected to trigger.

Now consider wages. The latest Annual Survey of Industries shows that the average factory worker earned Rs 2.28 lakh in 2024-25, or about Rs 19,000 per month. After accounting for inflation, wages increased by merely 0.7 per cent. In five of the past six years, real factory wages have grown by less than one per cent annually.

Meanwhile, the average annual remuneration of supervisory and managerial employees in factories is more than six times that of workers. There are thus substantial inequalities within industry and within firms themselves. The contrast with corporate profitability is striking.