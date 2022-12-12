India emerging as world’s pharmacy hub, but govt needs to get act together

So strong is India’s drug manufacturing network and its wide ranging production portfolio that global drug giants such as Pfizer, Bayer, Merck, AstraZeneca, and GSK have gone in for joint ventures with some of the country’s major pharmaceutical producers to take advantage of the situation.

These joint ventures target largely the domestic market and also export. Industry experts highlight the country’s unique blend of advanced drug making infrastructure, its status as an emerging market, and strong growth potential as underlying reasons why there is interest in accessing this market as early as possible. Indians are consuming medicines like never before.

The country’s drug consumption is projected to grow nine to 12 percent over the next five years or so. This will lead India to become one of the world’s top 10 nations in terms of medicine spending. The manufacturers are increasingly aligning their product portfolio towards chronic therapies for diseases such as cardiovascular, anti-diabetes, antidepressants and cancers, which are on the rise with the changing lifestyles and increasing stress.

Today, the country’s drug industry is the world’s largest provider of generic medicines by volume and world’s seventh largest exporter of medicines. In 2020, India exported drugs worth $24.6 billion, running almost neck and neck with the United States ($24.7 billion), the world’s largest drug producer and consumer. India’s share of the global drugs export market was 6.1 percent.

Ahead of India and the US in the global drugs export market are five European countries. In 2020, Germany ranked No.1 with the export worth $60.8 billion, representing 14.9 percent of the global drugs export, followed by Switzerland ($48.1 billion), Belgium ($31.1 billion), France ($28.4 billion) and Italy ($27.2 billion).

In 1973, India’s total turnover in the area of bulk drug manufacturing was only worth Rs.75 crore and drug formulations accounted for Rs. 370 crore. While the production in the organised sector was dominated by foreign drug manufacturers, the industry’s expenditure on research and development (R&D) was less than one percent of the turnover.