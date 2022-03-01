India has no standing to play any meaningful role in Russia-Ukraine conflict

No less an entity than the US Department of State had in its ‘2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices’ stopped just short of accusing the Modi regime of crimes against humanity, when it catalogued a spate of grievous excesses against a vulnerable Indian public.

The US and its European allies thus needed to be sensitive in recognising India’s strategically vulnerable position as a binary client when they seek India’s diplomatic mediation with Moscow on Ukraine. India has limitations on counselling Russia for a diplomatic resolution of its military adventurism, particularly when on its own border issue it has been unable to wrest any disengagement or de-escalation in eastern Ladakh from Beijing even after 14 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks.

Notably, Modi telephoned Putin to urge him to negotiate a settlement with the Western powers, when he himself has chosen to avoid identifying China as the aggressor, and also refrained from raising the issue by calling Chinese President Xi Jinping, which many Indians believe may have helped defuse the tensions at the borders.

Despite receiving little assistance from the US-led NATO militaries, Ukraine has stepped up a remarkable resistance against the might of the Russian forces as they continued their advances into this destitute country of 41 million. Tensions sharply escalated as Putin ordered his nuclear deterrent forces to be placed on high alert, transforming the totally avoidable hostilities into a colossal nuclear threat.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been left desperately pleading for help from any quarters, as he feels abandoned by the US whose President, Joe Biden, had only recently pledged Washington’s steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “If Russia proceeds, we will rally the world,” he had warned.

The US-led NATO alliance has done little beyond amassing men and material in the region and assailing Moscow with sanctions. Germany announced that it would be delivering 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 FIM-92 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, while the Netherlands spoke of transferring 200 FIM-92s and 50 recoilless rifles with 400 warheads, with the arsenal to be financed by the European Union (EU).

While the Western powers may not intervene militarily, for that could inflame a wider war of unbeknowned ramifications, they could pay back Russia in the same way as it has for long been blitzing them with cyberattacks on their military and civilian infrastructure systems.

Moscow has, of late, been suspected to be targeting Ukraine’s government and banking system with numerous cyberattacks, raising fears of an outbreak of cyberwar between Russia and the Western governments. The intent should be to paralyse Russia’s war machine.