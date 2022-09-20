India most vulnerable to the displacement of people due to natural disasters in South Asia

With 41.4 million people displaced due to natural disasters between 2010 and 2021, India has emerged as the most vulnerable in South Asia in this respect, followed by Pakistan (16.4 million), Bangladesh (14.1 million) and Nepal (3.3 million). South Asia, as a whole, accounts for 61.4 million such people.

These are among the 10 most vulnerable countries in Asia and Pacific region, according to a new report titled ‘Disaster Displacement in Asia and the Pacific: A Business Case for Investment in Prevention and Solution’ jointly prepared and released by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Internal Monitoring Centre (IDMC).

The total number of people displaced in the region due to natural disaster and hazards was 225 million, accounting for over three-quarters of the global number.