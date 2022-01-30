India on the precipice but do the bigots care?

I do not claim to know the antecedents of the group that Invited Hamid Ansari to speak at the international conference but I am sure at least those NRIs in the US who are wearing Yogi Adityanath on their sleeves this election season must know that after four excruciating years of Trump atrocities, minorities – including Muslim minorities – were chiefly responsible for the return of the Democrats to the Whitehouse.

If the current US administration does not take action to protect minorities across the world, they are likely to face the wrath of their own voters sooner rather than later - perhaps that is why Modi cannot openly support those who call for genocide and gets called anti-Hindutva.

Bhakts should then realise that it is the honest assessments of people like Hamid Ansari and the open acknowledgement of the evil plaguing our society that keep us from sinking into a quagmire of our own making – so long as there is even one person in the country who recognises what is going wrong then there can be a course correction and hope for the country.

Else, all Islamic oil producing nations could stop the supplies of crude to India and bring our economy further down – that is presuming Modi has not already driven it to the ground. All nations, Western, Gulf or Asian, could repatriate Indians working in their countries, some of them these very bhakts who are abusing Hamid Ansari – remember the five-star chef who said nasty things about an Indian actress and was compelled to quit his job in the Gulf?

Indian students will no longer be welcome at foreign universities, an Indian passport will become as worthless as the paper it is printed on, Indian companies will have to shut shop abroad, those Indians seeking foreign citizenship will no longer be welcome in any country in the world...

I am convinced that India is at the edge of this precipice and just one step away from all these catastrophes. So let us not pretend all is well or that Hamid Ansari was not flagging the right issues before an international forum.

Modi, I believe, is wiser than Burmese leader Aung San Su Kyi who for some reason was compelled to defend the killing of Rohingyas in her country by the military junta. Perhaps her physical survival dictated that, though that statement instantly took away the glory of her Nobel Peace Prize and brought her international opprobrium.

Modi is luckier that the RSS does not hold a gun to his head to support their genocidal policies. And though he is unlikely to win a Nobel for anything but his jumlas, the international retribution might be swifter given he has no record of his fighting for democracy and freedom, as Su Kyi who, nevertheless, the second time round has not received the same sympathy and international support as she did earlier before she marred her record with her own lack of compassion for the plight of her nation’s Muslims.