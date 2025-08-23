Outmanoeuvred and friendless

For more than a decade, Narendra Modi sold himself as the man who is taking India to the global high table. His cheerleaders in media and academia even talked about a ‘Modi Doctrine’ in foreign policy, presumably built around his endless foreign trips, stadium-sized rallies with the diaspora, and his televised bear hugs with leaders from Washington to Tokyo. The spin was crude, but the intent was clear: to package Modi as a global statesman who is admired abroad, feared by adversaries and respected by allies.

The reality is a lot bleaker, and India’s international stature has never been lower since Independence. Under Modi, the country has squandered goodwill in the neighbourhood, invited hostility from powerful rivals, and is now facing humiliating slights from both Washington and Beijing. At a moment when the world is splitting into blocs and regional powers are hedging smartly, India has been left isolated, without any trusted friends or lasting allies.

Nowhere is this fall from grace more stark than in Washington. Modi bet big on Donald Trump, going so far as to openly campaign for him in 2019 with the unforgettable slogan: ‘Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar’. Modi convinced himself that his personal chemistry with Trump would deliver strategic gains. It didn’t.

In August 2025, Trump slapped a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, ending decades of deepening trade ties. He invited Pakistan’s army chief to the White House, signed an oil deal with Islamabad, and bragged repeatedly about brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the latest clash.

For New Delhi, this was a diplomatic debacle. America not only downgraded its economic partnership with India but also put it on the same footing as Pakistan, erasing the advantage painstakingly built under Dr Manmohan Singh.