Can India reclaim its police from power, politics, ideology?

Any dispassionate and objective observer of India would surely have noted the decline of the country's public institutions, both constitutional and statutory, over the last decade. I speak here not of their performance (though that, too, is a matter of concern in many cases), but of their waning independence, increasing politicisation, failure to adhere to their mandates, lack of accountability and insensitivity to public concerns. And at the top of the list of such bodies is the police, particularly in the north Indian states, the Hindi heartland or the cow belt, which now, unfortunately, also includes Assam, Bengal and Odisha.

This should be a matter of particular concern to all law-abiding citizens because no other institution touches the public more directly than the civil police. It is the first port of call for any citizen coming into contact with the law; it has the power to use sovereign physical force; it can deprive people of their personal freedom; and it can embroil anyone in years of legal troubles.

The police are today the primary agency through which this government functions because this regime does not believe in democratic institutions or practices — consultation, advice, dialogue, persuasion or sensitivity to public opinion. The only medium of administration it knows is FORCE. It therefore has to rely on the police, and that is where the deterioration begins.

A uniformed force that commits transgressions and excesses on behalf of the government soon becomes immune to the rule of law and begins to function as a law unto itself. It turns rogue and becomes as unaccountable to the government as the latter has become to the people. The two develop a parabiotic relationship: one to stay in power, the other to exercise its now unfettered authority for its own aggrandisement.