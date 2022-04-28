India without a 'brake'!

The RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat, has spelt out the geographical contours of the proposed Hindu Rashtra along with the warning that those opposing the Akhand Bharat concept will either be pushed aside or eliminated.

This is probably the first time that such an unequivocal warning has been issued against those who do not share the Hindu outfit’s grandiose vision. Previously, only the overall plan was articulated without either any overt threat to possible opponents or a timeline for the completion of the project.

Now, not only is the Hindutva brotherhood’s approach to the issue marked by belligerence, but the period during which the project will be completed has also been clarified. It is being said by none other than the RSS chief that unlike the astrological prediction of an Akhand Bharat being formed within the next 25 years, he now expects that undivided India will be constituted in 8/10 years.

The speed of the project’s completion has been explained by his belief that India is currently like a vehicle with an accelerator but no brakes! The concept of a carriage with no brakes hurtling towards its goal may be exhilarating for the supporters of the Sangh Parivar, but terrifying for the others.

It is obvious that behind this nearapocalyptic vision is the conviction in the saffron camp that India is now more powerful than ever before, as defence minister Rajnath Singh reiterated recently with a veiled message to China not to mess with Narendra Modi’s “new” India.